380 jobs at risk as PepsiCo plans to close Walkers Snacks factory in Peterlee

PepsiCo has said it is proposing the closure of its Walkers Snacks factory in Peterlee, putting 380 jobs at risk.

The US food giant, which owns the Walkers brand, says the proposal was part of an efficiency drive that would see it move production to other sites across the country.

Around 355 manufacturing site jobs and 25 transport worker positions are under threat as a result.

"In order to improve the efficiency of our UK snacks manufacturing operations, we are proposing the closure of our factory at Peterlee.

"Crisps currently produced at the site would be manufactured at our other facilities in the UK," PepsiCo said in a statement.

"Peterlee has been an important site for our business but the changes we are proposing present significant productivity and efficiency savings crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of our business in the UK."