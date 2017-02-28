Taylor Wimpey reports rising profits as housing activity holds firm

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey has reported rising full-year profits as housing market activity continues to hold firm following the Brexit vote.

Pre-tax profits rose 22% to £733 million in the year to December 31, while revenue ticked up 17% to £3.7 billion.

The firm said that the UK's "housing market fundamentals remain good with strong customer confidence", supported by "robust trading and levels of demand".

Taylor Wimpey completed a total of 14,112 homes in the year, an increase of 5%.

The company's total average selling price increased by 10.9% to £255,000, helping boost revenue.

Boss Pete Redfern said: "In 2016 we delivered an excellent performance set against an uncertain political and economic environment that stabilised in the final quarter.

"The outlook for 2017 is for ongoing stability and incremental price growth, which is a healthy backdrop for our business and our customers."

The company added that while it saw a small increase in the average cancellation rate immediately following the EU referendum, the number was low compared with long-term historic trends and quickly returned to pre-referendum levels.

Taylor Wimpey said that it has made a "very good start to 2017" and said that it backed government plans to ramp up housebuilding.

Shares were up 0.74% in late morning trading at 179.7p.

George Salmon, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "After strong numbers from its peers in the sector, it is not at all surprising that Taylor Wimpey has delivered a good set of results. What is of interest though, is the detail it has provided on its markets.

"While the group acknowledges the importance of managing the cycle in such an economically sensitive industry, it is confident enough to say that much of the risk and uncertainty around the Brexit vote is disappearing into the rear view mirror."