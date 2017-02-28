First new clearing bank in 250 years enters UK market

Britain's first new clearing bank in over 250 years is eyeing a potential EU subsidiary that will help it break into the continental market after Brexit.

ClearBank is set to open its payment, current account and transactional clearing services to UK clients including building societies and fintech firms this autumn, making it the country's fifth clearing bank and a challenger among big players including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The firm - which is the brainchild of WorldPay founder Nick Ogden - will be the first new purpose-built clearing bank operation to enter the UK market in over two centuries, and is already exploring ways to capture global markets outside of Britain.

Chief executive Charles McManus told the Press Association that both Germany and Ireland were "very much on our radar," and that the company may entertain the idea of an EU subsidiary if Britain effectively loses passporting rights as part of a hard Brexit.

"In relation to accessing Europe - yes of course we're looking at that strategically. If passporting goes, then yes, we would need a European presence," he said.

Financial services currently rely on passporting rights to give EU-based firms access to the entire bloc without needing to apply for individual state licences, but those rights will likely be lost when the UK Government scraps single market membership as part of Brexit negotiations.

Mr McManus said it would start considering its options at the start of 2018, and stressed that nothing has been decided.

"What we want to make sure is that we actually stabilise the UK marketplace first," he said.

"Obviously, the Brexit timeline means we've essentially got time before we move on from the UK market into the European - and indeed global play - as well, which is all a future vision in relation to ClearBank's business model," he said.

ClearBank, which was unveiled on Tuesday, is about to embark on test runs with three potential customers over the coming months before launching its services in full in the third quarter.