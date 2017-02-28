Charlotte Hogg prepared to challenge Mark Carney in new role on MPC

Bank of England deputy governor Charlotte Hogg said she is prepared to challenge Mark Carney in her new role on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

In her first meeting with the Treasury Select Committee, Ms Hogg said there was no sign of "group think" among the Bank's rate setters,and that she was willing to take "painful decisions" if they are the "right thing to do".

Ms Hogg will take up the role of deputy governor for markets and banking from March, overseeing the Bank's balance sheet and sitting on the MPC, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC), the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC) and the Court of the Bank of England.

When asked whether she was capable of challenging and disagreeing with the governor publicly, she replied: "I do."

"I have challenged him more in my pre- existing role. In my responsibilities we have disagreed. They tend to be around staff issues or particular parts of the organisation.

"Sometimes I have ended up agreeing with him and sometimes he has ended up agreeing with me, but there are a number of examples when we have not been absolutely at sync in the beginning."

Ms Hogg, who will replace Minouche Shafik on the nine-strong rate-setting committee, is currently the Bank's chief operating officer and has held down jobs at Santander, the consultancy giant McKinsey and financial information firm Experian.

She said she did not think group-think - where a variety of views are not taken in account - was "alive and well at the Bank", adding that her broad range of previous careers would help bring a different perspective to its decision-making.

MPs also tightened their focus on Ms Hogg's family links, asking whether her brother's job working within the strategic planning group at Barclays would prove a conflict of interest when carrying out her duties on the PRC.

"I don't discuss work with him and he doesn't discuss it with me, we mostly talk about his children," Ms Hogg said.

She added she "did not know" what her brother did before asking him recently while applying for her new role at the Bank.

But pursuing the issue further, committee chairman Andrew Tyrie highlighted the PRC has direct responsibility for regulating Barclays and asked whether she had considered recusing herself from meetings that discuss the lender.

Ms Hogg said she had always declared areas of conflicts of interests with the Bank and was compliant with all of the Bank's codes of conduct because she helped to write them.

She said it was "a possibility" she could recuse herself from discussions about Barclays during PRC meetings and would raise the issue with the chair of the committee and Mr Carney.