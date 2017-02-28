Chancellor says objectivity needed in future trading relationship with EU

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said a possible future trading relationship for British financial services firms with the EU must be based on "objective" rather than "political" criteria.

Mr Hammond called for objectivity in any "equivalence" relationship between the UK and the bloc.

The Chancellor is said to have previously examined a new regime to give firms access to the European single market based on regulatory equivalence between Britain and the rest of the EU.

British financial services companies would be granted third-party passports to operate across the EU based on the principle of equivalence, instead of the passports currently given out because Britain is in the single market.

Speaking at Treasury questions, Mr Hammond said the UK and EU's future trading relationship was a matter for Brexit negotiations.

He added: "If we end up with an equivalence regime to allow financial services businesses to continue to trade into the European Union, it will be important that that is an equivalence regime that is based on objective criteria, not political criteria, so that so long as our regulatory regimes are in fact equivalent, we can be confident of continuing to be able to trade."

His comments came in response to shadow Treasury minister Jonathan Reynolds, who said it was important Britain did not become "a rule taker from the rest of the EU".

The Labour MP said: "The Treasury still haven't replied to my letter in January asking for some basic clarity, but we need to know how the Government intends equivalence will be achieved.

"We need to know how it will be made certain, and we need to know how we won't just become a rule taker from the rest of the EU."