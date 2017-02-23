Smaller firms expected to recruit 200,000 apprentices in next year, study shows

Smaller firms are expected to recruit over 200,000 apprentices in the next year, according to a study.

The figure came from government research among 500 small to medium sized businesses (SMEs) in England.

Despite the projection, three out of four SMEs are yet to take on an apprentice, the report said.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: "We know that apprenticeships give people of all ages and all backgrounds the skills they need to succeed.

"That is why more than 90% of apprentices stay in employment after their scheme ends.

"It's fantastic to see so many SMEs are already taking advantage of the programme ensuring they get the workforce they require, but we must do more to encourage other SMEs to come on board and hire apprentices."