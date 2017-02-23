Pay rises have remained around 2% over the past year, although public sector workers have received half that figure, a new report showed.

A study of 167 settlements by wage analysts XpertHR found a median increase of 2% in the last three months, the same as a year ago.

A third of deals were for 2%, with half ranging from 1.5% to 2.3%.

The 2% median in the private sector was ahead of the 1% in the public sector over the past year.

XpertHR pay and benefits editor Sheila Attwood said: "The latest data demonstrates the caution that employers are exercising when it comes to pay awards for their employees.

"Despite steady economic growth and rising inflation, there are no signs that pay award levels will increase greatly this year."