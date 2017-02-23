facebook icon twitter icon
Car production increases to best January figure for nine years

Car production increased last month to its best January figure for nine years, new figures have shown.

Total car production in 2016 was 1.7 million, the highest for 17 years

A total of 147,922 cars were built in UK factories, a rise of 7.5% on January last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Demand from overseas continued to drive output, with exports up by 10.8% to 117,916, while production for the home market fell by 3.6% to 30,006.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "UK car manufacturing made a very positive start to the year, carrying on the strong performance from 2016.

"These latest results highlight, once again, the export-led nature of our industry and the global appeal of our products.

"Future growth will depend upon maintaining our competitiveness, not least in terms of securing a future trade deal with the EU that allows us tariff-free access to our biggest market and the ability to move goods freely, unimpeded by any bureaucratic restrictions."