British Gas operating profits rise by 2% to £906m

British Gas owner Centrica has fuelled further controversy over energy prices after reporting another profit rise at its British supply business.

It said operating profits at the energy and services arm covering the UK and Ireland rose by 2% to £906 million last year from £891 million a year earlier, helping wider group operating profits at Centrica jump 4% to £1.5 billion.

The company is expected to face fresh calls to address tariffs for businesses and domestic consumers.

The industry has faced mounting pressure to treat loyal customers fairly and has been criticised for being slow to pass on falls in wholesale gas prices, with consumer groups hitting out at the size and timing of cuts.

British Gas announced it was extending a price freeze on its standard energy tariff until August, "despite increases in external costs", but customers are expecting prices to soar later this year, following the Brexit-induced collapse of the pound and rising wholesale energy prices.