New Apple headquarters to have auditorium named after Steve Jobs

Apple has announced that its new headquarters will open for employees in the spring and will include an auditorium named after its late co-founder, Steve Jobs.

Apple said the process of moving its 12,000 employees from its old HQ in Cupertino, California, to the new Apple Park nearby will begin in April and will take more than six months to complete.

The 175-acre campus includes a 2.8 million-square-foot main building in the shape of a giant ring.

Apple said the building will run entirely on renewable energy.

The campus will also include a 1,000-seat auditorium called the Steve Jobs Theatre.

Mr Jobs famously unveiled new Apple products at auditorium events. He died in 2011 aged 56 following a battle with cancer.

AP