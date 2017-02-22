Latest companies announced as part of Tech City UK's Future Fifty programme

Online furniture brand Swoon Editions is among a crop of 26 firms cherry picked for a scheme designed to boost Britain's burgeoning tech sector.

Tech City UK has announced the latest batch of companies joining its Future Fifty programme, which supports 50 of the UK's rising tech stars with networking, workshops and marketing.

New entrants include Carwow - an app that helps customers find and buy a new car - and credit checking firm Clearscore.

The 77 tech companies which have passed through the programme have attracted close to 4 billion US dollars (£3.2 billion) worth of funding and created 27,000 jobs across the globe, according to Tech City UK.

Gerard Grech, chief executive officer at Tech City UK, said the scheme underscores why "Britain remains one of the best places in the world to start a tech business".

"From fintech to online shopping, telematics to edtech, the Future Fifty companies offer a glimpse into the UK's digital future.

"These companies have global ambitions and with the support of the tech community we will do everything we can to help them, so that they can create jobs and opportunities across the UK - as their successful predecessors have done."

Former Future Fifty firms include Naked Wines, retail gifts website Notonthehighstreet.com, online property portal Zoopla and takeaway app Just Eat.

Since it was launched three years ago, t he Future Fifty scheme has seen five initial public offerings (IPOs) raising 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion), and 16 mergers and acquisitions.

Takeovers of Future Fifty alumni include Microsoft's swoop for SwiftKey and HouseTrip being bought by TripAdvisor.

Business secretary Greg Clark said: "The innovation that we are seeing in all of these young firms is key to the Government's Modern Industrial Strategy.

"We recognise that through tech and the digitisation of many aspects of UK business, we can create new opportunities across the city to expand our economy and make it more productive ."