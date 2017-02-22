Firms concerned over lack of suitable candidates for jobs

Firms continue to be hit by a shortage of suitable candidates for jobs in sectors including engineering, health and social care, a study shows.

A survey of 600 employers found that one in five said the problem was their main challenge.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation said its research also revealed that one in five companies planned to take on more staff in the next three months.

Chief executive Kevin Green said: " With record high employment and businesses continuing to expand, there's a lot about the UK jobs market to feel good about. Hiring in the capital is picking up speed as demand drives business forward.

"However, employers are eyeing the road ahead with trepidation. There are signs that individuals are becoming less inclined to move jobs, meaning that filling vacancies is becoming even more difficult for hirers.

"Evidence that fewer EU nationals are moving to the UK to work is another concern. Sectors like healthcare and hospitality are heavily dependent on EU workers to provide the services the public needs."