Business Secretary pledges 'unbounded commitment' to protect Vauxhall jobs

Business Secretary Greg Clark has pledged the Government's "unbounded commitment" to protect jobs at Vauxhall.

Fears have been raised over the future of British car plants after the PSA Group, which owns Peugeot, began talks to buy General Motors' European operation Opel, which includes Vauxhall.

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons by Labour MP Justin Madders, Mr Clark said Vauxhall's British plants have been highly successful and he will do all he can to protect them.

He said: "Every part of Britain has a stake in Vauxhall, and so I completely agree with him that we will do everything we can.

"And my personal commitment and the commitment of this Government will be unbounded to make sure the future - building on the success of the plant in his constituency - of the workforce will be maintained. It's my purpose, I'm grateful for his support for that.

"And I will of course work with all of the groups, including the trade unions, including the workforce, to make that case, if new owners there are to be, to those new owners."