Tube service facing disruption during 24-hour strike

Tube services will be disrupted by a 24-hour strike from Tuesday evening, London Underground has warned passengers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at 9pm in a row over the "displacement " of staff.

The action will affect the Central and Waterloo and City lines, mainly on Wednesday.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central Line, said: "I apologise to customers for the disruption that this unnecessary strike will cause.

"We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking through the issues with the unions, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from over 30 to eight.

"All of these moves are within the long-standing agreements we have made with the unions.

"We urge them to engage with us to resolve this issue and to withdraw the strike action, which will only cause needless disruption to Londoners."

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: "RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the Acas machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

"To up the ante, LU have now written to us confirming that they will be bulldozing through the displacements regardless.

"Let us be in no doubt, if LU are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.

" Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages.

"With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future."