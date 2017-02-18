Union chief set for talks over Peugeot plans for Vauxhall plants

The leader of Britain's biggest union is to meet the chief executive of the PSA Group to discuss Peugeot's proposals to buy General Motors' European operation, including Vauxhall.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey will meet Carlos Tavares next week in the latest in a series of talks he has held to help avoid any job losses.

He said: "I am pleased that Carlos Tavares has responded speedily and positively to my request for a meeting to discuss Peugeot's intentions towards our Vauxhall plants.

"I will be using this meeting to press the case for the UK's world class facilities and workforce, and ensuring that Mr Tavares and the PSA Group understand fully that Luton, Toddington and Ellesmere Port, and thousands of dedicated UK workers, deserve a strong backer and a positive future."