South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir

A South Korean court has approved the arrest of a Samsung heir accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive corruption scandal.

The Seoul Central District Court's decision to arrest Lee Jae-yong, a vice chairman at Samsung Electronics and the only son of Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, will likely shock the business community.

Prosecutors can detain him for up to 20 days before formally indicting him.

He avoided arrest in January when the court dismissed the prosecutors' request.

The special prosecution team, conducting the probe that led to the impeachment of the country's president, said they have gathered more evidence to strengthen their case.