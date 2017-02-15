Union urges certainty for UK car workers as Vauxhall sale to French group mooted

The Government's assurances to Nissan over Brexit should be extended to the UK car industry following news of a potential deal that could threaten thousands of British jobs at Vauxhall, a union boss has said.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said "without shadow of doubt" Vauxhall's UK plants must be offered the same level of certainty over their future after it was announced that General Motors (GM) could sell Vauxhall and Opel to Peugeot owner PSA Group.

Following a meeting with Business Secretary Greg Clark, Mr McCluskey said Unite had stressed to the Government that it "will not accept any job losses or plant closures as a result of this move".

PSA Group, which also owns Citroen and DS, is locked in talks over a ''potential acquisition'' of GM's loss-making European arm, as it explores ''strategic initiatives'' aimed at boosting profits and cutting costs.

Nissan announced in October that it was investing in production of new Qashqai and X-Trail models at Sunderland after receiving Government assurances that EU withdrawal would not affect the plant's competitiveness.

Mr McCluskey said the future of UK car workers' jobs should not lie in the hands of French government-backed Peugeot, as he urged ministers to take decisive action.

"It does seem as if Brexit is a factor in this decision as GM does rely heavily on its links throughout the EU supply chain, so once again I stressed to the minister that we need them to be clearly committed to securing access to the single markets for the UK autos industry.

"This can be done, in our view, while controlling access to the labour market so it is vital that the Government thinks again about its priorities for UK manufacturing.

"It also makes it even more vital that the Government takes this opportunity to work with the sector to bring the production of car components back to the UK so that we can run our businesses without facing bruising tariffs."

Mr McCluskey said he will now seek talks with GM and PSA Group as "a matter of urgency" to better understand their plans for the UK workforce.

Vauxhall employs 4,500 staff at plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton, with a further 300 people working in a customer contact centre and 120 at its OnStar headquarters.

Around 23,000 people also work in Vauxhall's retail network, while 7,000 jobs rely on the firm's UK supply chain.

Mr Clark spoke to GM president Dan Ammann on Tuesday to raise concerns about a potential acquisition of Opel Vauxhall.

A spokesman for the Government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial S trategy (BEIS) confirmed Mr Clark had met Mr McCluskey to discuss the potential deal.

"The UK's automotive sector is one of the most productive in the world and we want to see it go from strength to strength. The Government will continue to make the case for keeping manufacturing in the UK," the department added.