Tata steelworkers vote to accept pensions changes

Tata steelworkers have voted massively to accept reforms to their pensions, clearing the way for investment in the company.

Members of three unions backed changes by around 3-1, giving a mandate to "move forward" following months of uncertainty.

Roy Rickhuss, leader of the Community union, said steelworkers had taken a "tough decision", adding that Tata was now expected to deliver a £1 billion investment plan.

Members of Community voted 72% in favour, on a turnout of 70%, Unite reported a 75% vote in favour on a 69% turnout, while GMB said its members voted yes by 74% in a 51% turnout.

Mr Rickhuss said: "This result provides a mandate from our members to move forward in our discussions with Tata and find a sustainable solution for the British Steel Pension Scheme.

"Steelworkers have taken a tough decision and have shown they are determined to safeguard jobs and secure the long-term future of steelmaking.

"Nobody wanted to be in this situation but, as we have always said, it is vital that we now work together to protect the benefits already accrued and prevent the BSPS from free-falling into the Pension Protection Fund.

"This ballot involved an extremely personal decision for everyone that voted. Whichever way our members cast their votes, we know they will not have taken that decision lightly and everyone's opinions must be respected.

"We now expect Tata to make good on their promises and deliver the investment plan for the whole of their steel business. The UK Government still has an important role to play and we fully expect them to deliver tangible support for steelmaking in the UK."

Unite national officer Tony Brady said: "Steelworkers have made great sacrifices to ensure the UK's world-class steel industry has a future. Those sacrifices must be repaid by Tata Steel honouring its commitments on investment and job security. Nothing less would be a betrayal and add to the deep mistrust that steelworkers now have for the company.

"The UK Government in Westminster must also repay the sacrifices and the commitment shown by steelworkers to their industry by stepping up to support steel and secure its future.

"The UK Government must now work in lockstep with the Welsh Government and put steel at the heart of a manufacturing industrial strategy which ensures UK steel is used in all major infrastructure and defence projects."

Dave Hulse, of the GMB, said: "Now that steelworkers have done their bit, it is time for the Government step up and do theirs.

"Thousands of skilled jobs rely on steelmaking and the industry supports the whole UK manufacturing sector. Instead of insulting steelworkers by classing their industry as a low priority, the Government should set out a strategy for steel that recognises it as a high priority for investment and innovation."