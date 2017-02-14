Peugeot owner PSA Group eyes deal to buy GM's Opel business

The owner of Peugeot cars is eyeing a deal to snap up General Motors' Opel business as it looks to bolster profits and cut costs.

PSA Group said it was "exploring strategic initiatives" with GM, including a "potential acquisition" of Opel.

A spokesperson for PSA Group said: "Since 2012, General Motors and PSA Group has been implementing an alliance covering to date three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups.

"PSA Group, together with GM, is exploring strategic initiatives around improving its profitability and operational efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel."