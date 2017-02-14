More than half of disabled have been bullied or harassed at work, says poll

More than half of disabled people have faced bullying or harassment at work, a poll has found.

Disability charity Scope said 53% of disabled people have been bullied or harassed in the workplace because of their impairments.

Its poll of 500 disabled people from across the UK found that one in five (21%) try to hide their disability from their employers.

Thirteen per cent said they have been overlooked for a promotion and a quarter said their employer is not supportive of their disability.

Meanwhile, over half (58%) said they felt at risk of losing their job due to their disability.

Mark Atkinson, chief executive of Scope, said: "There is no reason why someone with a disability should be discriminated against at work or feel at risk of losing their job - this level of exclusion in the work place is not acceptable.

"These figures demonstrate that employers and Government need to be doing much more to support disabled people in the workplace.

"Disabled people are pushing hard to get jobs and progress in their careers but the labour market is stacked against them.

"It's clear that support for disabled people both in and out of the work place needs to radically improve.

"If the Government is serious about halving the disability employment gap, it must set out reforms which not only lead to a change in employer attitudes but also offer disabled people better access to in-work support."

Penny Mordaunt, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, said: "It's simply unacceptable that so many disabled people face bullying or harassment at work. This must end - now.

"Employers need to understand the huge benefits having disabled employees can bring, and do everything they can to ensure accessible, inclusive and supportive workplaces.

"The number of disabled people in work has increased by almost 600,000 since 2013 and I'm determined to go further.

"Employers across the UK are signing up to our Disability Confident campaign and funding is available through our Access to Work scheme to pay for equipment or support that a disabled person might need to help do their job."