Falling pound and bribery scandal send engines giant Rolls-Royce to £4.6bn loss

Engine maker Rolls-Royce has posted the biggest loss in its history after it slumped into the red by £4.64 billion after being hit by the pound's plunge and a corruption scandal.

The blue chip giant said the mammoth pre-tax loss for 2016 came after it was forced to make a £4.4 billion write-down from the collapse of the pound since the Brexit vote, as well as its £671 million penalty to settle bribery allegations.

On an underlying basis, it reported pre-tax profits of £813 million - nearly half the £1.4 billion recorded in 2015.

Rolls said it was on track with efforts to slash costs and is expecting a "modest" performance improvement in 2017.