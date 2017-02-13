US tech company Sonos to raise prices in UK by up to 25% in wake of Brexit vote

Audio firm Sonos has revealed it is raising prices in the UK by up to 25% in the wake of the Brexit vote and fall in value of the pound.

The US tech company follows the likes of Microsoft and Apple in announcing a price increase for UK customers since the referendum vote to leave the EU last June.

Sonos said the price changes, which include its flagship Play line of speakers, would come into effect on February 23.

"Our prices are defined regionally. In the UK, this includes local taxation and import duties, but we pay for everything we make in US dollars," the firm said in a statement.

"Over recent months, there has been a significant change on the US Dollar to GBP exchange rate. As a result, our existing pricing has become unsustainable and, like many other companies, we have to increase prices for all products priced in GBP."

The change will see the Sonos Play:1 speaker rise from £169 to £199, the Play:3 increase from £259 to £299 and the Play:5 from £429 to £499.

The company's Connect:Amp will receive the full 25% increase, with its price rising from £399 to £499, Sonos said.

Earlier this year Apple confirmed it would be raising the download prices in its App Store in the UK by 25%, while in October Microsoft also announced price increases for some of its software services in the UK triggered by the drop in value of the pound.