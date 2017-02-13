RBS shares rise after bank moves to slash costs

Shares in the Royal Bank of Scotland raced ahead on Monday as investors cheered reports that the bank was on the cusp of making £1 billion worth of cuts.

RBS was up more than 1%, or 2.6p to 231.5p, after the Sunday Times said the embattled lender would move to slash 15,000 jobs as it braces for its ninth consecutive year of losses.

The FTSE 100 was marginally ahead, up 3.11 points to 7,261.68, with Lloyds Banking Group edging down 0.3p to 65.4p and Barclays climbing 1.2p to 229.8p.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst, said RBS had already trimmed costs at a rate of around £1 billion a year for the past three years.

"Ultra-low interest rates and looming fines mean there isn't a lot left for RBS except to cut costs.

"A fresh commitment to slash costs to the bone is what investors are looking for as we still have the prospect of a giant fine for mis-selling of residential mortgage backed securities in the US before the financial crisis."

However, he said investors think the worst is over at the bank.

"The stock is now up about 50% from its low of last summer, but it is significantly under-performing the rest of British banking sector.

"FTSE banks are up 44% over the last year, while RBS is trading a touch lower than where it was a year ago."

Elsewhere on the top tier, mining giants were leading the charge after copper prices surged following a strike at the world's largest copper mine in Escondida, Chile.

Glencore jumped to the top of the biggest risers, up 2% or 7.2p to 327.9p, while Anglo American and Antofagasta rose 29.5p to 1,382p and 16.5p to 882p respectively.

Across Europe, Germany's Dax and the Cac 40 in France both pushed 0.5% higher.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.1% against the US dollar at 1.250 and 0.2% versus the euro at 1.176.

The price of oil was down 0.9% to 56.22 US dollars a barrel despite Kuwaiti oil minister Essam a l-Marzouq stating that Opec had seen high levels of compliance with its November deal to slash production.

Mr Marzouq said the compliance of Opec member countries was 92% while that of non-Opec producers was 50%.

Opec is aiming to reduce production by around 1.2 million barrels a day to a total production of 32.5 million barrels a day this year.

In UK stocks, Capita was among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 after ending a contractual dispute with the Co-operative Bank.

The move will see Western Mortgage Services, part of Capita, continuing to provide mortgage administration services.

However, work on the IT system transformation will end. T he contract will now run until December 2020.

It came as bosses at the Co-operative Bank put the troubled lender up for sale as concerns mount over its capital position.

The bank, which has four million customers, said its ability to meet longer-term UK bank regulatory capital requirements has been hampered by low interest rates and higher than anticipated transformation and "conduct remediation" costs.

Shares in Capita were down 1%, or 6.5p to 519.5p.