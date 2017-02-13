JCB win £9 million order from Nixon Hire

Manufacturing giant JCB has won a £9 million order to sell machines for use in the agriculture and construction industries.

Nixon Hire is buying more than 160 telescopic handlers, which are built at JCB's site in Rocester, Staffordshire.

Delivery of the new fleet will take place over the next few weeks.

Nixon Hire managing director Graham Nixon said: "Nixon Hire is delighted to further cement its solid partnership with JCB with this large telehandler order.

"We pride ourselves in offering modern, technologically advanced products from market leading brands and JCB certainly meets this criteria."

JCB's sales director, Dan Thompstone, added: "2017 is a momentous year for JCB Loadall telescopic handlers as we mark 40 years of production of a machine which quite literally changed the materials handling market beyond recognition.

"We are delighted to start what is a milestone year with a fantastic order from one of our biggest UK customers."