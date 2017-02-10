Just Eat chief David Buttress steps down over 'family matters'

The chief executive of online delivery firm Just Eat is to step down from his role due to "urgent family matters".

The group's board said David Buttress will work full-time until the end of the first quarter, after which John Hughes will step up from chairman to executive chairman while a permanent replacement is found.

Mr Buttress said: "It has been a great privilege to work alongside, and then lead, the exceptional team at Just Eat, helping to build the business from the very first restaurant in the UK to the company it is today.

"I would like to thank the board for their understanding, and I am very pleased that I will be able to continue to play a role in the future of the business as a non-executive director.

"This has been one of the best jobs in the world, and I wish my successor all the best when they take on the role."

Mr Buttress has been with the firm since 2006 and was made chief executive in 2013.

London-based Just Eat now has more than 16.6 million customers and offers deliveries from 63,900 takeaway restaurants in over 10 countries.

In December, Just Eat announced plans to acquire rials Hungry House and Canadian firm SkipTheDishes as part of an acquisition spree, forking out more than £260 million in the process.