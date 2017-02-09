Thomas Cook cautious for 2017 despite 'solid' start to new year

Travel giant Thomas Cook has cheered a "solid" start to its new year, but said it remains cautious for 2017 and revealed a blow from intense competition to popular Spanish island resorts.

The group said underlying operating losses improved by 2% on a like-for-like basis to £49 million in its typically quieter quarter to the end of December.

It said it was seeing strong demand for holidays to Greece, with bookings up 40% as it has boosted its offering to the country as part on a switch away from Turkey and Egypt after political instability and terrorist attacks.

But the group said UK bookings for this year's key summer season were largely flat - up 1% overall - as it comes under pressure from rivals in the Spanish island market.

Peter Fankhauser, chief executive of Thomas Cook, said: "A combination of hotel price inflation and increased air capacity has intensified competition for the Spanish islands."

He said the group would not be drawn into a price war and had "taken a deliberate decision to focus on higher margin, quality holidays".

While the group had put in a "solid performance" overall in the first quarter, he said Thomas Cook remains "cautious about the rest of the year, given the uncertain political and economic outlook".

Thomas Cook said Greece was now its "stand-out" destination, with 2.5 million holidaymakers booked for this summer, which has seen a recovery back to levels of 2014 before the refugee crisis in Kos and wider Greek financial woes of recent years.

Demand for destinations such as Cyprus, Bulgaria, Portugal and Croatia is also strong, according to the group.

This is helping offset the tougher market in Spain, in particular Majorca and the Canary Islands, with hotels increasing prices by 6% to 8% after seeing surging demand last year.

Mr Fankhauser said there was no sign that Britons had been put off foreign holidays by the weak pound, but added that there has been a drop in demand for trips to the United States largely due to the strength of the dollar against the pound.

Sterling has sunk to 31-year lows against the US dollar since the Brexit vote.

Bookings overall across the group are 1% higher for the current winter season and 9% higher for summer 2017, with just under a third of holidays sold.

In the UK, winter bookings are 5% higher, with prices 1% lower, while it said average selling prices are 9% higher for the summer.

Shares in Thomas Cook fell 6% after the update.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: " Times are tough in the European travel industry and Thomas Cook isn't having the best of it, though the good news is things don't seem to be getting any worse."

Mr Fankhauser is also under pressure over his pay deal as the group faces shareholders for its annual general meeting later on Thursday.

A quarter of shareholders voted against Thomas Cook's pay plans last year and i nvestor groups have voiced concerns this year over long-term incentive bonuses.

The firm said in its annual report that share bonuses under a long-term plan had been cut from 200% of base salary to 165% after discussions with shareholders.

But there are concerns over a clause that would allow Mr Fankhauser to claim up to 225% of his £703,800 annual salary - a potential £1.6 million - according to investor group Institutional Shareholder Services.

Mr Fankhauser declined to comment on his pay plans, which he said were drawn up by the group's remuneration committee.