'No casualties and fire controlled' at EDF-run French nuclear plant

A fire at a nuclear power station in France run by the company behind a new site in the UK has been dealt with by its employees, the firm said.

EDF Energy said the fire broke out at 9.40am local time in a non-nuclear part of a turbine hall at Flamanville in northern France.

There were no casualties and the fire was under control before the fire service arrived, said EDF, adding the reactor in the area affected by the fire was switched off as a safeguard.

EDF is the main contractor on the new £18 billion Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

EDF said in a statement: "At 9.40 this morning, a fire resulting in a minor explosion broke out in the turbine hall on the non-nuclear part of unit one at the Flamanville nuclear power plant.

"The fire was immediately brought under control by the plant's response team.

"As per normal procedure, the fire brigade went to the affected location and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

"Unit one was disconnected from the grid. There were no casualties.

"There were no consequences for safety at the plant or for environmental safety."