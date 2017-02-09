£50m bank rate-fixing fines to fund new cadet units in schools

A new wave of cadet units is to be created at 25 schools across Britain under a plan funded by millions of pounds of cash raised from fines imposed on banks.

Ministers said thousands of students will benefit from learning new skills and development prospects under the Cadet Expansion Programme (CEP).

It is being backed by £50 million from the Libor rate-fixing scandal penalties pot, and will pay for set-up costs, students' uniforms, equipment and training.

Five hundred cadet units are set to be running in UK schools by 2020.

Defence Minister Mark Lancaster welcomed the announcement during a visit to Brompton Academy in Gillingham, Kent - one of the first schools to open a cadet unit under the CEP.

Mr Lancaster said: "Cadet forces offer fantastic opportunity for students, providing exciting new opportunities and helping to instil the positive values of citizenship, responsibility and fairness."