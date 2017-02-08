Liverpool's landmark Royal Liver Building sold in £48m deal

Liverpool landmark the Royal Liver Building has been sold for £48 million.

The Grade I listed property has been acquired by Luxembourg-based real estate investment manager Corestate Capital Holding.

The office building, home to the two famous Liver Birds , had been owned by the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society but was put on the market for £40 million in October last year.

Thomas Landschreiber, chief investment officer of Corestate, said: "We will invest significant funds to maintain and strengthen this city-building office building in the long term.

"As a new owner of this emblematic building, we appreciate its heritage and its importance to the people of Liverpool.

"This investment is a further confirmation of our expertise in acquiring high-quality core real estate."

The building, along with the Cunard Building, and the Port of Liverpool Building, is one of the Three Graces on Liverpool's waterfront.

It is home to companies including ITV and HSBC and extends to more than 330,000 sq ft of office and events space.

Stephanie Hacking, fund manager of Royal London Asset Management, said: "It was a great honour to be involved in the sale of the Royal Liver Building.

"It is a unique building with tremendous history and prestige.

"The interest in this particular asset was very great. We are glad to be able to hand over the property to Corestate as a buyer and new proud owner. "