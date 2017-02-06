Foreign investment in UK trails global average by a fifth

Foreign investment in the UK lags behind the global average by almost a fifth, according to a report.

Research by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young showed that foreign direct investment accounted for 1.8% of the UK's economic output last year, compared with a world figure of 2.2%.

Uncertainty over the decision to leave the European Union could deter multinational businesses from investing in this country, it was warned.

The US, China and Brazil attracted the most foreign investment, the study showed.