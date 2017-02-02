Easier to employ ballet dancer outside EU than quantity surveyor, report reveals

The construction industry continues to suffer from a shortage of skilled workers, with firms finding it easier to employ a ballet dancer outside the EU than a quantity surveyor, a reports says.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said employment expectations in the industry had recovered to levels seen before last year's EU referendum.

But uncertainty remained over the impact of Brexit, its research found.

Skills shortages continue to hamper growth, with particular concern over quantity surveyors, the report stated, highlighting t he Government's Shortage Occupation List, which is made up of jobs where it is deemed there are not enough resident workers to fill vacancies.

Jeremy Blackburn, head of policy at RICS, said: "Many firms are currently having to bring construction professionals in from outside the UK.

"The lack of quantity surveyors consistently apparent in our survey is also underscored by the fact that, at the moment, under the Government's Shortage Occupation List, it is easier to employ a ballet dancer than a quantity surveyor.

"Even if we were to reverse this and also ensure that through Brexit we maintain access to EU workforce, we would still have a domestic shortfall of skills."