Lego sends 'clear signal' by expanding London office

Lego is to expand its London office, a move that the Danish toymaker said sends a "clear signal" that the capital is central to its future growth plans.

The group said it will grow its office capacity by more than 50% by taking two floors at One Plough Place, adjacent to its current office at New Fetter Lane.

While Lego did not mention Brexit in its statement, the company's finance chief called London a "great location" and lauded its talent pool.

John Goodwin said: "To make more room for our current employees working here in London, as well as ensure that we have capacity for potential future growth, now is the time to expand the office.

"The continued investment in London sends a clear signal that we consider it to be a great location for us, with access to a broad pool of talented employees."

Despite widespread economic uncertainty following Britain's decision to quit the European Union, a number of foreign firms have continued to invest and expand their offices in the country.

Messaging app Snapchat chose London as the home of its international headquarters in January, which was preceded by Facebook, Apple, Google and IBM all committing to Britain in recent months.

IBM said in November it would launch four new cloud data centres in the UK, while Apple is set to consolidate its London operations in Battersea Power Station from 2021.

Google will also open a new London building that could create up to 3,000 jobs and Facebook plans to create an extra 500 jobs in the UK when it opens its London HQ this year.

Late last year, Lego appointed its first British chief executive, Bali Padda, who took over from boss Jorgen Vig Knudstorp.