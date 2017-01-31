Minister in talks with steel industry on sector deal

Business Secretary Greg Clark has said he wants a special deal with the steel industry as part of the Government's flagship industrial strategy.

Mr Clark told MPs that discussions were already under way with the industry to come up with its own sector deal.

The Government's industrial strategy Green Paper, published earlier this month, pledged to offer sector deals to industries that came up with plans to boost productivity.

This could include cutting red tape, promoting innovation and working with industry to boost exports and commercial research.

Mr Clark was pressed on the steel industry at business questions in the Commons by Labour's Stephen Kinnock.

The MP for Aberavon said: "The Government's industrial strategy has sector deals for a number of sectors, which is welcome.

"But given the vital cross-cutting foundational nature of the steel industry, would the minister now commit to a sector deal for steel?"

In reply, Mr Clark said: "I can say to him that I've already been having discussions with the steel industry with precisely that purpose in mind."