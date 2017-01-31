Dairy firm Arla announces £37m investment across UK sites

Dairy firm Arla Foods is to invest over £37 million in its UK business this year, the firm has announced.

The money, an increase of 51% on last year, will be spread across Arla's 13 production, packing and distribution sites as well as its logistics operations.

Arla, home to brands including Anchor and Cravendale, said projects will include development of its Taw Valley creamery in Devon, a new packing facility at the Stourton dairy in Leeds, and new processing equipment in Aylesbury.

Tomas Pietrangeli, Arla's UK managing director said: "Last year, I unveiled the most ambitious UK business strategy to date to make Arla a household brand by 2020 and grow its revenue by nearly a third.

"This ambition is part of the company's global strategy for growth and will position Arla as the champion of British dairy.

"By continually investing and improving our sites, we can ensure we grow capacity, maintain high quality of our products and ultimately return the best possible price to our farmer owners."

The UK figure is part of a £285 million investment Arla is making at its sites around the world.