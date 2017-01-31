Bobble hats with changeable pom-poms help boost sales at clothing firm Joules

Upmarket clothing firm Joules has reported rising sales and profits after receiving a boost from its international arm.

The retailer posted a 16.2% increase in sales to £81.4 million in the 26 weeks to November 27, with pre-tax profits jumping from £3.8 million to £6.9 million.

Sales at its international operation, comprising wholesale operations in the US and Germany, rocketed nearly 40% to £8.6 million.

Bobble hats with changeable pom-poms were among the items that helped sales over the winter period, as well as its padded gilets.

Colin Porter, chief executive of the Market Harborough-based group, said: "Joules has continued to perform well during the first half of the financial year, with strong growth delivered across the brand's distribution channels and target markets.

"Group trading over the Christmas period and in the second half of the year to date has been strong and in line with expectations.

"The board remains confident in the brand's continued development both in the UK and internationally."

Retail sales over the Christmas period, the seven weeks to January 8, were up 22.8% year on year.

Joules said that while the majority of its purchases are made in dollars, it is fully hedged against currency fluctuations for this year and next, helping it mitigate the post-Brexit vote crash in the value of sterling.

Shares were down 3.4% in afternoon trading at 213p.

Wayne Brown, analyst at Liberum, said: "The results confirm an improving rate of growth across all areas of the business.

"The medium-term outlook is positive and now that the US wholesale business is being brought in-house, we see margin support in 2018 and beyond.

"More importantly, this move should over time deliver greater brand awareness in the US and underpin what could be a rising international growth profile."