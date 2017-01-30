Fawcett Society reviews sex discrimination laws amid fears of Brexit weakening

A campaign group is launching a review of the UK's sex discrimination laws amid fears they could be eroded as a result of leaving the European Union.

The Fawcett Society said the review will also look at the effectiveness of current laws and how best to balance the rights of individuals with the responsibility of organisations.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: "The Prime Minister has made the welcome commitment that she wants the UK to be a fairer place, that she will not only protect workers' rights but build on them.

"But to achieve that we need to create a legislative framework fit for the 21st century. One that genuinely protects the rights of the individual - rights that they can exercise by giving them access to justice - and promotes equality.

"The PM has also made clear that if necessary she will take the UK down a low tax, low regulation path.

"That can only mean us turning the clock back on women's rights and we cannot allow that to happen."