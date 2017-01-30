Business leaders express concern over Donald Trump's travel policies

Sir Martin Sorrell has added his name to the growing number of business leaders voicing concern over US president Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees.

The tycoon, boss of advertising giant WPP, said he has an "instinctive dislike" of the measures, which has resulted in travel chaos and global protests.

Sir Martin said: "No immediate impact we are aware of in the first few days of the ban, but we are concerned about the impact it may have on our people and their families both inside and outside the USA and on innocent people generally.

"As the grandson of Eastern European grandparents, who were admitted to the UK in the very late 19th and early 20th centuries, I have an instinctive dislike of such measures."

His comments come after a number of prominent tech bosses - at firms such as AirBnb, Twitter, Uber and Tesla - lashed out at Mr Trump's move.

Starbucks also weighed into the debate, saying it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in response to Mr Trump's indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees.

Howard Schultz, the coffee chain's chairman and chief executive, said in a letter to employees that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants "who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel".

The bosses of Apple, Google and Facebook also moved to criticise the president's move.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees: "It is not a policy we support.

"We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our co-workers and our company."

Mr Cook did not say how many Apple employees are directly affected by the order, but said the company's HR, legal and security teams are in contact to support them.

"Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do," Mr Cook wrote - an apparent reference not only to the company's foreign-born employees, but to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the son of a Syrian immigrant.

The US tech industry relies on foreign engineers and other technical experts for a sizeable percentage of its workforce.

Netflix boss Reed Hastings pulled no punches, saying on Facebook: "Trump's actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all.

"Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe.

"It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity."

Business lobby group the Institute of Directors said Mr Trump's move could "seriously undermine business and trade".

The Institute's head of employment and skills policy Seamus Nevin said: "The sudden, severe and indiscriminate restrictions imposed on passport holders from seven Muslim countries could seriously undermine business and trade.

"Both in the US and the UK, a number of industries including tech, rely heavily on highly skilled brainpower from across the world.

"If businesses are restricted from accessing workers then many companies may have to rethink where they place their key staff in future, and that would ultimately have consequences for the prosperity of that country.

"From a British perspective this will be worrying.

"The Prime Minister has only just begun to prepare for a future trade agreement with the United States.

"Trade deals are built on stable rules because businesses need certainty if they are to plan for future investments and job creation."