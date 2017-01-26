Sky upbeat about financial performance despite hike in Premier League costs

Pay-TV giant Sky has seen its half-year earnings fall 9% after being hit by a big hike in the costs of broadcast rights to Premier League football matches.

The group reported underlying operating profits of £679 million for the six months to December 31, following a £314 million rise in Premier League costs.

Jeremy Darroch, group chief executive of Sky, said: "In a year in which we are absorbing significantly higher programming costs, as a result of the step up in Premier League costs, our financial performance has been good."

Sky has accepted an £11.7 billion takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, which already owns 39% of the company and bid to buy the remaining 61% of the business late last year.

Fox needs shareholder approval and the green light from regulators in both the UK and Europe for the offer, which comes five years after the media tycoon's last tilt at taking full control of the business through News Corporation.