Integrity executive hired in wake of VW diesel scandal leaves company

An executive brought in to strengthen legal compliance in the wake of Volkswagen's emissions scandal has left the company.

Volkswagen said Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt is departing "due to differences in their understanding of responsibilities and future operating structures within the function she leads".

She is leaving by mutual consent, effective from January 31.

A former senior judge, Ms Hohmann-Dennhardt joined Volkswagen as head of integrity and legal affairs from Daimler AG on January 1 2016.

The company thanked her for achieving "important milestones" including the company's settlement of civil and criminal litigation in the US over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests, and for revamping internal guidelines and procedures.

Ms Hohmann-Dennhardt is being replaced by Hiltrud Werner, who was head of group auditing.