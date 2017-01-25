Yorkshire Building Society jobs at risk amid plan to shut branches and axe brand

More than 400 jobs are under threat at Yorkshire Building Society Group after it announced plans to shut 48 branches and axe the Norwich & Peterborough brand from the high street.

The group said it would also close the Norwich & Peterborough current accounts - impacting around 100,000 customers - under a move to focus solely on mortgages and savings.

Yorkshire Building Society said 440 jobs were at risk as part of the overhaul, but added it hopes to redeploy some staff affected to other areas.