Premier League teams up with Cadbury to back Health For Life programme

The Premier League and Cadbury have announced a three-year partnership that will include initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles to schoolchildren.

The partnership will launch at the beginning of the 2017/18 season and follows Cadbury's sponsorship of the London 2012 Olympics.

Cadbury will work with the Premier League to create new sessions for the existing community programme Health For Life, which encourages healthy lifestyles among 60,000 schoolchildren.

Cadbury brand director Francesco Vitrano said: "This is an incredibly exciting chance to bring together the Cadbury brand with the unmistakable Premier League brand.

"We can't wait to start this journey with the Premier League."

Premier League managing director Richard Masters said: "We are very pleased to be entering into a new partnership with Cadbury - one of the country's most iconic and well-known brands.

"Cadbury's popularity across the world, and our shared focus on delivering moments of joy, make this a great fit for the Premier League and we are thrilled they have chosen to work with us in what is their first ever partnership in football.

"We are really looking forward to working with Cadbury to celebrate the excitement of the competition, and on the plans we have to jointly grow and enhance their Health For Life project as part of the Premier League's wide-ranging community work."

Cadbury will join a growing number of Premier League partners and will benefit from a range of rights relating to player milestones including the Premier League's Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.