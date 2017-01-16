Goals Soccer Centres nets rise in revenue and sales after refurbishment

Five-a-side football business Goals Soccer Centres said it has "turned the corner" after scoring a rise in annual sales.

The East Kilbride-based firm said revenue increased by 1.3% to £33.4 million in 2016, with like-for-like sales growing by 0.6%.

Goals is beginning to reap the rewards of a refurbishment programme, which has seen upgraded ProTurf pitches, new LED lighting systems and renewed stadia boards at 136 pitches across its estate.

The firm slumped to a £6.2 million pre-tax loss last year and scrapped the dividend, blaming cheaper competition.

But chairman Nick Basing said: "I am positive that we have turned the corner with this result. The new refocused strategy under strong new executive leadership is working and I hope momentum will build further in 2017."

Last year the company also raised £16.75 million to refurbish its UK pitch estate and push ahead with US expansion. Goals, which operates 47 sites including one in California, will open its second centre across the pond in February.

However, the company also announced that Keith Rogers, who has been in charge of the US business, has stepped down from the board.

Chief executive Mark Jones said: "On behalf of the company I would like to acknowledge and express our sincere gratitude to Keith for his invaluable and constructive contribution to the board over the years and we wish him well in the future."