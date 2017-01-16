Dyson launches search for 110 new software engineers

Vacuum and electronics giant Dyson is expanding its pool of software engineers, with the "majority" of its recruits set to work in the UK.

The company is on the hunt for 110 new staff as part of plans to hire an additional 3,000 engineers globally by 2021.

A Dyson spokesman confirmed the "majority" of the 110 positions will be based in Britain at its Malmesbury campus in Wiltshire and the Dyson software hub in Bristol.

Others will be recruited to Dyson's operations in Singapore, the spokesman said.

To help in its hiring spree, the company is launching a "pop-up" in London where participants will have to solve "cryptic software-based challenges" in teams to help test applicants' problem-solving skills.

The top challengers will then be offered job interviews with Dyson.

It follows an announcement from billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson last November when he outlined plans to launch a new university to help bridge Britain's chronic skills gap.

Sir James is expected to pour £15 million into the Dyson Institute of Technology - which will be based at Dyson's campus in Wiltshire - as he looks to double his engineering workforce to 6,000 over the next five years.

It will take its first 25 students in September 2017.

He told the Press Association in November that the private sector had a duty to help plug the engineering skills gap because the UK needed 10 times as many engineers as it did 10 years ago.

Sir James said that the idea of launching the university came after he visited the Government to "moan about the lack of engineers". He was advised to take matters into his own hands.

The degrees will initially be awarded by Warwick University, with Dyson applying for powers from the Department of Education to create a full-fledged university.

The Dyson Institute of Technology will only gain university status if proposals in a Government whitepaper - Success as a Knowledge Economy - make their way into law.

Sir James said in November that there were no plans to bring the firm's Malaysian manufacturing operation back to the UK following a drop in sterling following the Brexit vote.

He said he would consider setting up a British manufacturing operation in the future if it was "the right thing to do".