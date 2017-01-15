Unilever vows to use 100% recyclable plastic packaging by 2025

One of Britain's leading consumer goods companies has committed to using 100% recyclable plastic packaging by 2025.

Unilever, the company behind brands such as Marmite, Flora and Persil, said all of its plastic packaging will be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable.

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, by 2050 it is estimated that there will be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans.

About 14% of plastic packaging used globally is recycled, 40% ends up in landfill and a third in fragile ecosystems, said the foundation.

Unilever CEO Paul Polman said: "To address the challenge of ocean plastic waste we need to work on systemic solutions - ones which stop plastics entering our waterways in the first place.

"We hope these commitments will encourage others in the industry to make collective progress towards ensuring that all of our plastic packaging is fully recyclable and recycled."