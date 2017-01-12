Barratt on track for strong second half amid 'healthy' housing market

Housebuilder Barratt Developments has cheered the "healthy" UK housing market, as strong demand looks set to boost half-year profits.

The FTSE 100 firm said it predicts pre-tax profits to rise 7% to around £315 million for the six months to the end of December, driven by "robust consumer demand".

The developer said completions outside London had hit their highest level for nine years at 6,813, up from 6,784 for the six months in 2015.

However, total completions fell 6% to 7,180, triggered by a 56% drop in completions across the capital to 367, as the firm's planned building schedule impacted the availability of wholly-owned sites.

The group said it was in a strong position for the second half of the year after seeing total forward sales rise 15.8% to £2.3 billion.

Chief executive David Thomas said the fundamentals of the housing market were robust and the firm was focused on delivering "attractive shareholder returns".

"This has been another good half-year for the group," he added. " Consumer demand is strong, benefiting from good mortgage availability and ongoing Government support.

"Our healthy forward order book and this strong demand leaves us on track to deliver on our volume guidance for the full year.

"Barratt's continued commitment to quality design, build and excellence in market-leading customer service is reflected in our strong performance and ensures we remain a house-builder of choice."