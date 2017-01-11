Women entrepreneurs labelled 'opinionated' rise above stereotyping, says survey

Half of women entrepreneurs have been branded with stereotypical labels such as "opinionated" or "feisty", a study shows.

Many of those at the receiving end said it had spurred them on to do well in business, the survey of 1,000 women by NatWest found.

Julie Baker, of NatWest, said: "While it is clear that a high percentage of women are still experiencing gender specific challenges, it is fantastic to see more female entrepreneurs rising above any negative stereotyping and being more determined than ever to succeed regardless.

"Therefore, it is vital to the UK economy that we do all we can to encourage more women to be confident in their skills, champion their strength and to start new businesses."