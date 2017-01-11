VW to pay £3.5bn fine after admitting charges in emissions scandal

Car giant Volkswagen has pleaded guilty to three charges in the US in connection with the emissions scandal and will pay a 4.3 billion US dollar (£3.5 billion) penalty.

The penalty, which will be paid to the US government, is the largest against a car maker in American history.

The government also said a grand jury has returned an indictment against six VW executives and employees for their roles in the scheme, which cheated emissions tests and then covered up the scandal.

The deal announced on Wednesday also requires VW to co-operate in an ongoing probe that could lead to the arrest of more employees.

US government documents accuse six VW supervisors of lying to environmental regulators or destroying computer files containing evidence.

VW has admitted programming diesel engines to turn on pollution controls during government tests and then switch them off in real-world driving.

The software, called a "defeat device" because it defeated the emissions controls, improved engine performance but spewed out harmful nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times above the legal limit.

Regulators confronted VW employees about the use of the software in the summer of 2015.

Volkswagen at first denied using the defeat device, but finally admitted to it in September of that year.

Announcing the plea deal on Wednesday, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said: "Volkswagen obfuscated, they denied and they ultimately lied."

VW has agreed to the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee compliance and control measures for three years.

The company has previously reached a 15 billion US dollar (£12.3 billion) civil settlement with environmental authorities and car owners in the US, under which it agreed to buy back up to 500,000 vehicles.

About 11 million vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.