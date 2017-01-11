Cineworld revenue up 12.6% as Star Wars and Bridget Jones swell audience to 100m

The unlikely combination of Bridget Jones, Mowgli and Star Wars helped Cineworld see more than 100 million film-goers walk through its doors in 2016.

Cineworld said blockbuster films - such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Bridget Jones's Baby and The Jungle Book - helped full-year revenue jump 12.6% in the year to the end of December.

Box office sales grew 7% overall and 3.7% in the UK. Internationally, Cineworld saw box office revenue climb 13.5%.

Retail revenues jumped 12.7% over the period, thanks in part to the addition of seven new Starbucks outlets in Cineworld cinemas.

The group is now looking forward to this year's releases, which include Star Wars: Episode VIII, Despicable Me 3 and Fast And Furious 8.

Cineworld said: "There is an exciting film slate for 2017.

"With a strong balance sheet the group continues to look at potential investment and expansion opportunities, and expects to deliver further value to shareholders during the forthcoming year."

The group operates a total of 226 sites with 2,115 screens.