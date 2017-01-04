All Leisure Holidays stops trading

Holiday firm All Leisure Holidays has stopped trading, with hundreds of customers overseas.

The company operated the Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery cruise programmes.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it will ensure the firm's 400 holidaymakers currently abroad will be repatriated at no extra cost under the terms of the Atol protection scheme.

The "vast majority" will be able to return to the UK using the scheduled airline tickets included as part of their booking, the CAA added.

Around 7,000 customers have had their future holidays cancelled and will be given a full refund.