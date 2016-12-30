London's FTSE 100 surges to all-time closing high for third day running

London's top-flight index surged to an all-time high and recorded its best year since 2013 after riding out a turbulent 12 months thanks to a boost from the Brexit-hit pound.

The FTSE 100 smashed its mid-session record and set a new all-time closing high by rising 22.57 points to 7,142.83.

The late surge saw the UK's premier index break above the mid-session record of 7129.83 recorded on October 11 and record a fresh closing high for the third day running.

It came as London emerged as the best performer out of the major European stock markets this year, finishing 2016 more than 14% higher despite Britain's voted to leave the European Union on June 23.

The pound's fall, triggered by Britain's decision to quit the EU, has proved beneficial for multinational companies listed on the index as many tend to benefit from earnings in currencies - such as the US dollar - which are stronger than sterling.

On Friday, sterling slumped further against the euro, falling 0.1% to 1.16 euro. The pound was up 0.5% against the dollar at 1.23.

Sterling remains 18% down against the greenback and 11% lower versus the euro since the Brexit vote in June.